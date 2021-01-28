LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a man assaulting a woman was shot and killed by Los Angeles police.

Officers responded late Wednesday to reports of a man armed with a knife near downtown’s Exposition Park, police said.

They found the man assaulting a woman inside a parked car, according to police.

At some point officers opened fire on the suspect, but details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately released, CBS 2 reported. Police didn’t say whether a weapon was recovered.

The man, who died at the scene, was not identified.

The woman received treatment for unspecified injuries to her face, the news station reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.