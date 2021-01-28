D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that President Biden’s decision to increase the city’s vaccine distribution by 15% over the next three weeks is “welcome” but is still not enough.

“While that is welcome news, we know too that we will continue to have less vaccine than we need to meet the demand for D.C. residents,” Miss Bowser said during a press conference.

D.C. Department of Health data show that the city has allocated 68,750 vaccine doses, of which about 75% (51,421) have been administered as of Saturday.

The District is currently in Tier 2 Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes: residents who are aged 65 or older, living in a long-term care facility, or experiencing homelessness, as well as employees in health care settings, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, correctional facilities, government operations and public and private schools.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that President Biden’s decision to increase the city’s vaccine distribution by 15% over the next three weeks is “welcome” but is still not enough.

“While that is welcome news, we know too that we will continue to have less vaccine than we need to meet the demand for D.C. residents,” Miss Bowser said during a press conference.

D.C. Department of Health data show that the city has allocated 68,750 vaccine doses, of which about 75% (51,421) have been administered as of Saturday.

The District is currently in Tier 2 Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes: residents who are aged 65 or older, living in a long-term care facility, or experiencing homelessness, as well as employees in health care settings, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, correctional facilities, government operations and public and private schools.

Child care employees were supposed to be able to get the vaccine this week, but city officials said they will have to wait until sometime in February due to a scarcity in doses.

In response to a question about a waiting list for the vaccine, D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said “if you create a waitlist … you cannot do that concurrently with applying an equity model.”

“A waitlist assumes that a person is in a position to advance numerically for a dose of the vaccine,” Dr. Nesbitt said. “It is impossible to apply an equity model that ensures that people who are at the highest risk … [get the vaccine] regardless of when they become knowledgeable of the process or regardless of when they make a decision to get the vaccine.”

Health Department data on Thursday show 36,132 total cases and 902 total deaths have been confirmed. The District has a population of more than 700,00 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Child care employees were supposed to be able to get the vaccine this week, but city officials said they will have to wait until sometime in February due to a scarcity in doses.

In response to a question about a waiting list for the vaccine, D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said “if you create a waitlist … you cannot do that concurrently with applying an equity model.”

“A waitlist assumes that a person is in a position to advance numerically for a dose of the vaccine,” Dr. Nesbitt said. “It is impossible to apply an equity model that ensures that people who are at the highest risk … [get the vaccine] regardless of when they become knowledgeable of the process or regardless of when they make a decision to get the vaccine.”

Health Department data on Thursday show 36,132 total cases and 902 total deaths have been confirmed. The District has a population of more than 700,00 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.