House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Congress needs to beef up security measures against “the enemy within,” referring to alleged threats by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and to other GOP lawmakers who have tried to bring guns onto the House floor.

At her weekly press conference at the Capitol, Mrs. Pelosi said she is pushing for new spending “for more security for members, when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, as threats that members are concerned about.”

Asked to elaborate about the “enemy within,” Mrs. Pelosi said, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor, and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

She is meeting with a retired general Thursday who is consulting on security needs for lawmakers after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Other lawmakers have been confronted increasingly in public places such as airports.

Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, is under scrutiny for now-deleted social media posts in which she expressed support for calls for violence against Democrats such as Mrs. Pelosi and former President Barack Obama.

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland Republican, tried to bring a gun onto the House floor last week, but was stopped by Capitol police officers at a magnetometer installed at a door to the House chamber. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina Republican, has said he was “armed” during the Jan. 6 riot.

Mrs. Pelosi also slammed House Republican leaders on Thursday for assigning Mrs. Greene to the House Education and Labor Committee after video surfaced of her confronting gun-control activist David Hogg, a survivor of a high school shooting in Florida.

“What could they be thinking?” Mrs. Pelosi said. “‘Thinking’ is too generous a word. It’s really beyond the pale.”

She criticized the House GOP leaders for putting the outspoken freshman lawmaker in a position of crafting education policy, given her past support of conspiracy theories that some school shootings could be “false flag” operations.

“What I’m concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who are willing to overlook, ignore those statements. assigning her to the education committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook [Connecticut],” Mrs. Pelosi said.

