MACON, Ga. (AP) - A nurse working at a Georgia jail has been fired and is facing charges for allegedly bringing contraband to an inmate.

Investigators were told that Brandi Thompson, 47, was speaking to the inmate while working at the Bibb County jail and had planned to bring him cigarettes while he was working at the car wash detail in downtown Macon. Authorities monitored the car wash and saw Thompson drop off the cigarettes to inmate Presley Lee Middlebrooks as planned.

Thompson was later interviewed and arrested Tuesday on a charge of giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, telecommunications devices etc. without consent of the warden. Bond was set at $27,700. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson was employed by Correct Health, their medical contractor. She had been employed by them since Nov. 30, 2020 and she was fired when she was arrested, news outlets reported.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Middlebrooks isn’t currently facing new charges related to this case. They said he was in custody for probation violation.

