OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the grounds of a church social hall, police said.

Officers were called late Wednesday night to Our Lady of Guadalupe Social Hall in south Omaha to check on a person, police said in a news release Thursday. Arriving officers found the body of a man on the grounds. Police have not released the man’s name or any details about how he died.

The man’s body was found in a storage shed at the back of the social hall’s parking lot, the Rev. Bill Bond told the Omaha World-Herald. Bond said the storage shed had been broken into recently, and homeless people were using it.

Police had not announced any suspects or arrests in the case by midday Thursday. Police are asking anyone with information about the death to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

