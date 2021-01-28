Former President Donald Trump’s decision to live at his Mar-a-Lago resort is getting a legal review after a neighbor complained.

An attorney for the town of Palm Beach is reviewing a 1993 agreement between the city and Mr. Trump’s beach resort that stipulated the property would be a private club and not used for individual residence.

It’s yet another legal battle Mr. Trump finds himself facing after he decided to give up his New York City home and move to his Florida beach club after exiting the White House.

Kirk Blouin, the town manager for Palm Beach, said the town’s attorney John Randolph is reviewing the contractual matter and that it is possible the issue and a legal opinion could come up at a town council meeting.

“There is one resident that I’m aware of that lives close by to ex-President Trump that has filed concerns or complaints through the years,” Mr. Blouin said.

The council holds meetings once a month and the next gathering is scheduled for Feb. 9 — the same week Mr. Trump’s second impeachment trial will begin in Washington.

According to reports, a 1993 agreement between Palm Beach and Mr. Trump permitted him to build a private club on the property, allowing members to stay at the club for 21 days a year, but no more than seven days in one visit.

Mr. Trump also stayed more than 21 days at the club during the final year of his presidency.

A spokesperson from Mar-a-Lago did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

The Trump Organization told The Associated Press last month that there’s no legal problem for Mr. Trump.

“There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as his residence,” the Trump Organization statement read.

One legal issue is whether Mr. Trump, the owner of Mar-a-Lago, is considered a member and thus bound by various restraints.

Mr. Trump purchased the estate in 1985 for $10 million and poured money into the grounds while living at the property part-time. When he ran into financial trouble in the early 90s, he moved to turn the property into a private club.

Under the 1993 agreement, there is a limit to 500 members, and the fee is $200,000 with a $14,000 annual dues rate, AP reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.