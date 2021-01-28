A legal victory for Amazon and subsequent deposition of former President Trump could represent a doomsday scenario for the Pentagon‘s $10 billion “war cloud” initiative, defense officials warned Congress Thursday in a stark memo that paints a potentially bleak picture for the military and one of its most ambitious technology projects in decades.

In the document obtained by The Washington Times, Pentagon officials told lawmakers they are expecting a decision from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in the next several weeks on key aspects of a legal challenge brought by Amazon Web Services. The company argues it lost out on the 10-year Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract to Microsoft because of direct political interference by former President Trump, an outspoken Amazon critic.

A federal judge soon will rule on whether that allegation of improper interference — which the Defense Department vehemently denies — can remain a part of Amazon‘s broader legal challenge, which also includes claims that technical aspects of the Pentagon‘s award process were deeply flawed. If the judge allows the interference portion of the case to go forward, a lengthy, ugly discovery process would follow and would force the federal government to turn over emails, memos, and a trove of other documentation related to internal discussions about the JEDI contract.

It would also likely require depositions from Mr. Trump, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and other top officials. The Pentagon says that outcome could spell the end of JEDI in its current form.

“This count will need to be substantively litigated and argument over other motions, in particular, a motion for discovery, which will include requests for depositions of senior officials at the White House and DoD, including former DoD and White House senior officials,” the memo reads in part.

“These motions will be complex and elongate the timeline significantly,” it says. “The prospect of such a lengthy litigation process might bring the future of the JEDI Cloud procurement into question. Under this scenario, the DoD [chief information officer] would reassess the strategy going forward. Whatever the outcome, the department’s unsolved capability gaps would still remain for enterprise wide, commercial cloud services — at all three classification levels — stretching from the homefront to the tactical edge — at scale.”

The information paper to Congress also sketches out a world in which the court dismisses Amazon‘s allegations of political interference. In that reality, work on JEDI would remain paused until the court rules on all other aspects of Amazon‘s challenge, but officials would expect a full resolution within just a few months.

Thursday’s memo is the latest twist in a long-running political saga that carries deep implications for U.S. national security. While JEDI is not the Pentagon‘s only cloud computing initiative, it is unique in that it is a massive “general purpose cloud,” meaning it would be used across all corners of the U.S. military all over the world.

The JEDI contract would cover the storage and processing of huge amounts of classified Pentagon data, and military officials say the project is crucial for homeland defense and military operations abroad in the 21st century.

Microsoft has said it is fully deserving of the contract and is capable of performing all of the work required.

But since Microsoft’s surprise win in October 2019, Amazon has argued that the Pentagon acted at the indirect — or perhaps even explicit — urging of Mr. Trump.

Amazon Web Services “believes all of its protest grounds are timely and well-founded, and it’s important that the many evaluation errors and the political interference that impacted the JEDI award decision be reviewed,” the company said in a recent court filing.

The company points to what it says is clear evidence of Mr. Trump’s involvement. For example, a top aide to Mr. Mattis, Guy Snodgrass, claimed in a recent book that Mr. Trump told Mr. Mattis to “screw Amazon” out of the award.

In July 2019, Mr. Trump also spoke out publicly regarding the contract and the internal Pentagon process in rare terms for a sitting president.

“I’m getting tremendous complaints about the contract with the Pentagon and with Amazon. They’re saying it wasn’t competitively bid,” Mr. Trump said at the time. “And I will be asking them to look at it very closely to see what’s going on because I have had very few things where there’s been such complaining.”

The Defense Department has steadfastly maintained that there was no interference from the White House.

“The department remains confident in its award of the JEDI Cloud contract to Microsoft,” a defense official told The Times this week.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon‘s former under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reiterated that point recently.

“The president had a lot of interest on a few programs. I don’t think he influenced the programmatics,” she said last week, according to Defense News.

Numerous internal reviews of the contract award process have upheld the result, including a Pentagon inspector general investigation which found that the Defense Department followed all proper procedures.

But Amazon and other critics say that investigation was fatally flawed because the government asserted “presidential communications privilege” and blocked interviews with top officials in the Pentagon and White House who were allegedly involved in the decision-making process.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has argued that Amazon is seeking a “do-over” after losing the contract fight fair and square.

“At the end of the day, putting the customer first is a good business strategy and one where Amazon has traditionally excelled. In this case, I think about the customer not as a singular ‘DoD‘ but as the individual soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who wants and deserves the very best tools to do their job,” Frank Shaw, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of communications, wrote in a blog post last year. “And the best way Amazon can put these customers first is to stand down on its litigation, stop asking for a do-over and let JEDI proceed.”

