KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the city’s latest homicide after finding a man shot to death outside an apartment complex early Thursday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a complex near 54th and North Summit streets, where police were summoned for a shooting. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds and declared him dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name and did not immediately announce any arrests in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.