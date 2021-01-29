MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) - Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The shooting took place on Island Ave. outside a strip club.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

