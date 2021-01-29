Norwegian politician Petter Eide has nominated Black Lives Matter for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for its ability to raise “global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.”

The MP told reporters that his decision was motivated, in part, by the diversity of people around the world who latched onto its racial warnings pertaining to “conflict based on inequality.”

“They have been able to mobilize people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors,” the MP said, The Guardian newspaper reported Friday.

Black Lives Matter’s notoriety exploded with protests surrounding the death of Eric Garner in 2014 during an altercation with the New York City Police Department, although it also captured national headlines in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Critics of the group have pointed to over $1 billion in insurance claims filed by businesses affected by BLM and Antifa chaos last year, although Mr. Eide dismissed the stance as a misrepresentation of the group.

“Studies have shown that most of the demonstrations organized by Black Lives Matter have been peaceful,” he said. “Of course there have been incidents, but most of them have been caused by the activities of either the police or counter-protestors.”

Mr. Eide concluded his 2,000-word nomination application by claiming BLM is “the strongest global force against racial injustice.”

“[Awarding the group] will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity, and human rights — and that all countries must respect those basic principles,” the Guardian reported.

