BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is moving on from elective office to become a political commentator on cable television.

The former federal prosecutor who served part of a term as a Democratic senator said in a tweet he would make his debut on CNN on Friday afternoon.

Jones will also work this spring as a fellow in politics and public service at Georgetown University.

Elected in a special election against Republican Roy Moore in 2017 to finish the unexpired term of Republican Jeff Sessions, Jones lost to GOP nominee Tommy Tuberville in the 2020 general election.

