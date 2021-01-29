LONDON (AP) - Eight fire engines have been sent to put out a fire at a coronavirus-afflicted former army barracks in southeast England where hundreds of asylum seekers have been living.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to the incident Friday at the Napier Barracks in the coastal town of Folkestone. The site has been used to house about 400 asylum seekers since September last year, despite concerns over living conditions.

“People living and working in the surrounding area are advised to close their windows and doors as a precaution, due to smoke coming from the incident,” a spokesperson for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

Migrant charity Care4Calais said it had been “an upsetting afternoon for the residents.”

The fire comes after more than 18,000 people signed a petition to shut down the site amid concerns over conditions inside. Concerns escalated this week following reports that around 120 residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Britain’s interior minister, Priti Patel, insisted that conditions inside the former barracks were of a “very strong” standard and “in line” with public health guidance.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.