GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who is considered a suspect in the fatal stabbing of his fiancée in Glendale.

Glendale police said 31-year-old Arnulfo Rivera-Jimenez is wanted for questioning in the death of Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez last week.

Police said they were called out to a home about a reported fight on Jan. 21.

Officers found 29-year-old Marissa Canedo-Gonzalez inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Canedo-Gonzalez was arguing with her fiancé when things turned violent.

They said Rivera-Jimenez stabbed her multiple times, then ran from the home.

Detectives believe Rivera-Jimenez may have driven to Mexico.

