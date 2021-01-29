Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Friday that she’s raised more than $1.6 million for her reelection from donors who are fighting a “smear campaign” against her.

“Here’s my message to the radical, left-wing Democrat mob and the Fake News media trying to take me out,” Mrs. Greene said in an email to supporters. “Since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account.”

Mrs. Greene, a first-term lawmaker, has become a lightning rod for Democrats who have called for her expulsion. She has deleted social-media posts expressing support for calls for violence against top Democrats.

She said the attacks against her have strengthened her base of support “at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with the lies.”

“While big PACs and powerful corporations refuse to donate to Republicans and cave to the vicious cancel culture mob, the people have my back,” she said.

She said her donors are the same people who voted for former President Trump in November and “will be vital to Republicans taking back the House in 2022.”

