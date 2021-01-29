FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded guilty in the drunken driving death of a friend.

Judge Wade Webb turned down a sentence reduction for Daniel Dal Pozzo who in a written request from the state penitentiary in Bismarck, argued a reduced sentence was in the interest of justice and for the well-being of his family, KFGO reported.

Dal Pozzo was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the June 2019 death of Johnny Grey, a well-known hair stylist in Fargo.

Grey was a passenger in a car driven by Dal Pozzo that slammed into parked vehicles in West Fargo. Prosecutors say Dal Pozzo’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the limit for driving when the collision took place.

The Cass County State’s Attorneys Office opposed the sentence reduction.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.