WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A two-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the head, police said.
According to Maine State Police, Waterville police got a 911 call about the shooting Saturday morning. Investigators determined that one of three siblings living in the home found the gun in the closet, loaded it and a round was fired.
The boy initially was taken to Thayer Hospital and Waterville and later was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
