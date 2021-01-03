WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A two-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday after being shot in the head, police said.

According to Maine State Police, Waterville police got a 911 call about the shooting Saturday morning. Investigators determined that one of three siblings living in the home found the gun in the closet, loaded it and a round was fired.

The boy initially was taken to Thayer Hospital and Waterville and later was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

