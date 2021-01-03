Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday compared Republican senators’ plans to challenge the presidential election results to “Don Quixote jousting at windmills.”

Mr. Hutchinson, a Republican, said that a long list of court challenges and state investigations already failed to substantiate President Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the election.

“It’s a little bit of a Don Quixote jousting at windmills efforts,” Mr. Hutchinson said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” referring to the Senate Republicans. “Certainly, it will fail.

Mr. Trump and his allies claim widespread voter fraud in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin robbed him of a second term. A series of lawsuits in those and other states since the Nov. 3 vote have failed to change the outcome.

Mr. Hutchinson said that is how the Electoral College works: on a state-by-state basis.

“We should have confidence in what has been done and the reviews and the recounts,” he said. “Let’s all recognize that while the system is not perfect, it worked state by state, and we should accept those results and move on to do some good things for our country.”

