CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A man with a gunshot wound died shortly after his arrival at a Cedar Rapids hospital early Sunday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police said the man was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.

Police did not release any details about the shooting Sunday. No arrests were reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.