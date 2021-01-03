President Trump pumped Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in a weekend phone call about alleged voter fraud but was rebuffed by the GOP state official, the president said Sunday.

“I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

Mr. Raffensberger replied on Twitter: “Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out.”

The president on Saturday also spoke to about 300 state legislators from the battlegrounds of Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The Zoom call was hosted by Got Freedom?, a nonprofit group that is urging the legislators to review evidence of fraud and to consider decertifying the election results in the states won by President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing an anonymous source who was on the phone call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Raffensberger, said the source described the president’s accusations during the conversation as “bats—- crazy.”

Mr. Raffensberger’s office said it has investigated and found zero cases of unregistered voters voting. His spokesman said the office is investigating “a couple” of suspected cases of votes being cast on behalf of dead people.

The so-called suitcases under a table at a ballot-counting center in Fulton County have been identified by election officials as the standard boxes to transport ballots. State officials have said there was no fraud involved.

The latest clash between Mr. Trump and state Republican officials comes as the president prepares to campaign Monday night in Georgia for Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are facing runoff elections Tuesday against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in Georgia by slightly less than 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million ballots cast. State officials, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, have certified the results.

The president and his supporters argue there was widespread fraud and corruption in the Georgia contest. Mr. Raffensberger noted Saturday on Fox News that the election results were verified by recounts.

“We did an audit of the race. President Trump still lost,” he said. “Then we did a full recount. President Trump still lost … people have to realize that you have to get out and vote, and that’s how you win elections.”

The president said Republicans in Georgia “must be careful of the political corruption in Fulton County, which is rampant.”

He said Mr. Kemp and his “puppet,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, “have done less than nothing.”

“They are a disgrace to the great people of Georgia!” the president tweeted.

“Why haven’t they done signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia? Why haven’t they deducted all of the dead people who ‘voted’, illegals who voted, non Georgia residents who voted, and tens of thousands of others who voted illegally, from the final vote tally?” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“Just a small portion of these votes give US a big and conclusive win in Georgia. Have they illegally destroyed ballots in Fulton County? After many weeks, we don’t yet even have a judge to hear this large scale voter fraud case. The only judge seems to be Stacey’s [Abrams] sister!” he tweeted.

Twitter flagged the president’s tweets about the Georgia election with a warning that his claims of fraud are “disputed.”

