WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his cousin told police that the killing happened after his cousin acknowledged molesting two people, court records say.

The affidavit released Friday in the case against 39-year-old Jason Payne said he told police that he tucked the body of 34-year-old Michael Montgomery in a basement crawl space after the attack, cleaned up and then drank and used drugs until he decided to surrender.

Authorities received a 911 call on the morning of Jan. 13 about a man who appeared to be disoriented and was lying down in the street. Officers who checked out the report heard Payne say that “he had ‘killed his cousin’” before he was taken to a Wichita hospital for help, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor told police that Payne and Montgomery were roommates and that Montgomery “was disabled and utilized a wheelchair,” the affidavit says. The neighbor said he had seen people moving items into the basement of the fourplex where the cousins lived for several days. Officers then found Montgomery‘s body in a bag in the crawl space.

Payne, who is jailed on $200,000 bond, told police that Montgomery “had always denied the molestation accusation” before the stabbing.

