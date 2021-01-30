U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the January 6 mob attack, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda next week, House and Senate leaders announced Friday.

Sicknick will lie in honor in the Rotunda starting Tuesday evening, and members of Congress will hold a ceremony there for him the following morning, House and Senate leaders said in a joint statement.

“Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York.

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve,” the Democrats said in the statement.

Sicknick died on Jan. 7, a day after being injured as mobs stormed the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of four other people and the impeachment of former President Trump.

The FBI is investigating the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. More than 150 people have been charged with federal crimes so far, but none face any counts directly involving the officer’s death.

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police will be able to pay their respects to Sicknick beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the House and Senate leaders said in the statement. That viewing will continue overnight.

Sicknick will subsequently be honored during an invite-only congressional tribute ceremony scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He will then be interred at nearby Arlington National Cemetery.

Completed in 1824, the Capitol Rotunda has been the site of numerous similar ceremonies in the nearly two centuries since that have been held to honor some of the country’s most eminent citizens.

The remains of government officials and military officers “lie in state,” while those of private citizens “lie in honor,” according to the Architect of the Capitol’s office.

Other tributes for Sicknick are being considered as well. House Democrats offered a bill Thursday to posthumously award Sicknick a Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’ highest civilian honors.

Sicknick grew up in New Jersey and later joined the state’s Air National Guard prior to becoming a member of the Capitol Police force in 2008. He lived in Virginia before his death. He was 42.

