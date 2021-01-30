Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, responded defiantly Saturday to growing calls for her resignation from Congress over revelations involving her past remarks about killing prominent Democrats.

“I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize,” Ms. Greene said in a series of social media postings several hours after a couple of her Democratic colleagues announced plans to pursue her removal from office.

Ms. Greene also said in the postings on Facebook and Twitter that she had recently spoken on the phone with former President Trump and was “grateful” to have the fellow Republican’s continuing support.

Calls for Ms. Greene to face consequences in Congress for having previously expressed support for killing several Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, swelled leading up to her latest posts.

Democratic Reps. Nikema Williams of Georgia and Sara Jacobs of California announced Friday evening they will introduce a resolution next week to formally censure Ms. Greene and call for her resignation.

“Greene‘s comments and action are dangerous, signal a threat to other members of Congress and brought shame on the House of Representatives,” reads an excerpt from the resolution they plan to introduce.

If passed, the resolution would censure Ms. Greene and call for her immediate resignation, “to allow an individual more befitting of the respect” of residents of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

“Greene should resign immediately to allow someone to fill her seat who believes in upholding the Constitution and the mission of this legislative body to serve all people, not harm them,” Ms. Williams said in a statement.

Ms. Greene‘s office did not immediately respond to a message sent over the weekend seeking the congresswoman’s reaction to the resolution.

But in a series of Twitter postings Saturday, Ms. Greene indicated she was unwilling to easily give up her seat.

“The blood thirsty media and the socialists hate America Democrats are attacking me now just like they always attack President Trump,” Ms. Greene said in a tweet.

“I will never back down and will stand up against the never ending blood thirsty mob who has addicted their followers to hate,” she said in another.

Ms. Greene, 46, gained notoriety while running for Congress last year on account of having promoted QAnon, a delusional and convoluted conspiracy theory movement that originated on the web in 2017.

The censure resolution cites a report published by CNN on Tuesday which found that Ms. Greene previously expressed support for killing Mrs. Pelosi and former President Obama, among other Democrats.

Subsequent news reports have revealed that Ms. Greene also previously taunted a teenage school shooting survivor, David Hogg, and spread a conspiracy theory blaming laser beams for wildfires.

