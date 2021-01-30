Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah ripped Saturday on two fellow Republicans – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and former President Trump – in light of the congresswoman saying they recently spoke by phone.

Ms. Greene said earlier Saturday that she spoke with Mr. Trump, who has been uncharacteristically quiet since his administration came to a chaotic end merely 10 days earlier.

Reacting to the news of the phone call, Mr. Romney suggested Ms. Greene and Mr. Trump have the same tendency to share falsehoods.

“Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s nonsense and the ‘big lie’ of a stolen election’,” Mr. Romney wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Greene gained notoriety while campaigning for Congress due to having promoted the delusional QAnon conspiracy theory movement, whose adherents believe in a purported Satanic plot targeting Mr. Trump.

Along with Mr. Trump, Ms. Greene has also been a vocal proponent of false claims and conspiracy theories about purported fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Weeks since being sworn-in, Ms. Greene has faced growing calls to resign from Democrats amid revelations about other concerning behavior and comments predating her running for Congress.

Reports about Ms. Greene having expressed support for killing several prominent Democrats, espousing various conspiracy theories and harassing a school shooting survivor have led to calls for her removal.

But while multiple Democrats have strongly denounced both Ms. Greene and Mr. Trump for their rhetoric, Mr. Romney is among few elected members of the GOP to criticize either fellow Republican.

Indeed, Ms. Greene fired back on Twitter later Saturday by attacking Mr. Romney‘s alliance to the Republican Party.

“‘Republican’ Senator Mitt Romney obviously cares nothing about the people’s number one concern,” Ms. Greene said on Twitter. “Please grow a pair or a spine.”

Democratic Reps. Nikema Williams of Georgia and Sara Jacobs of California announced Friday they will introduce a resolution next week that would censure Ms. Greene and call for her immediate resignation.

“Greene‘s comments and action are dangerous, signal a threat to other members of Congress and brought shame on the House of Representatives,” reads part of the resolution the Democrats plan to offer.

Mr. Trump has already faced repercussions in the Democratic-controlled House, meanwhile, where he was impeached earlier this month for inciting the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Despite losing the November election to President Biden, Mr. Trump denied its outcome in the weeks afterward and encouraged his supporters to protest against what he alleged to be a “stolen” contest.

Five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the Capitol being stormed.

Senators have been sworn-in to serve as the jury in the president’s unprecedented second impeachment trial, although the Democratic majority currently lacks the Republican support needed to convict Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump has been virtually absent from the public eye since the insurrection. He is also banned from Twitter and Facebook, denying him the ability to respond to Mr. Romney on social media.

