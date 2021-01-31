ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly being involved in more than home 80 burglaries in the Albuquerque area, according to police.

They said 18-year-old Jesse Mascareno-Haidle and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Friday after a police detective launched a detailed investigation into dozens of home invasions in the metro Albuquerque area.

The teen’s name is not being released because he’s a juvenile.

It was unclear Sunday if either Mascareno-Haidle or the teenage has a lawyer yet.

Police said the two suspects are accused of several home burglaries and stealing vehicles from many of the residences.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that police found a pattern with many of the incidents.

That included homes backed up to open space, which allowed burglars to enter the homes from unlocked back doors or windows in the middle of the night.

The burglars would then allegedly flee in the homeowners’ vehicles.

Police said detectives then identified Mascareno-Haidle and the juvenile as suspects as their images allegedly were captured multiple times on surveillance video.

During the arrests, police said they recovered two firearms, a firearm suppressor, TVs, laptops, Xboxes, phones and keys to stolen cars.

Police believe the suspects may have also burglarized six locations in Los Lunas.

