ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was killed in front of her newborn baby in November in St. Louis.

Police recently arrested 19-year-olds Steven Washington and Devontez Huntley in the fatal Nov. 23 shooting of 20-year-old Joyce Freeman on charges of first-degree murder, assault and other charges. Earlier in January, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Eric Williams with first-degree murder and other charges related to Freeman’s death.

According to court documents, Freeman was fatally wounded while she was in a vehicle with her boyfriend and four-day-old son on the way to a doctor’s appointment. Someone in a passing Nissan Sentra fired shots at them as the Sentra passed them with two people hanging out the passenger side of the car.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.