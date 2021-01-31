COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A federal grand jury member who tipped off a family member about upcoming indictments and drug arrests has been sentenced to three years of probation, prosecutors said.

Alicia Renee Coleman, 51, of Rock Hill, pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of obstruction of justice.

A judge, noting Coleman had no prior criminal record, decided on a sentence with no prison time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina said in a statement Friday.

Coleman was serving on a federal grand jury in June 2018 when she heard about cases against a drug trafficking organization around Rock Hill, prosecutors said.

Coleman told a family member, and after federal investigators heard about the leak they had to change when they made arrests in the case, authorities said.

