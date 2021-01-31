TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit officials have announced suspension of all NJ Transit buses, rail, light rail and Access Link service, with the exception of the Atlantic City rail line, for the entire day Monday due to the approaching storm.

Officials said that given the volume of snow and the timing of the storm, with highest accumulations beginning in mid-morning, “there is a significant risk of not being able to get customers back to their origin points later in the day.” In addition, as regards bus service, roads need to remain clear for snow removal, officials said.

People might still see trains and light rail vehicles operating Monday, but officials say that will only cars operating without passengers to keep suspended wires and rail lines free of snow and ice.

