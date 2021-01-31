KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to a man’s death and a possible kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday.

Officers found a man in his 40s dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue Saturday evening. Police have not released details of that homicide, including the victim’s identity.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said 27-year-old Kenneth Crowley is a person of interest in the homicide.

Chartrand said Crowley is also being sought in connection with the possible kidnapping of 37-year-old Laneia Taylor. Crowley and Taylor may be in a dark blue 2006 Hyundai Azera.

