Ten Senate Republicans on Sunday told President Biden they are working on a COVID-19 relief plan that matches the White House’s ambitions, in part, but would limit direct payments to the truly needy and is “mindful” of funding from past efforts that states haven’t spent.

The senators told Mr. Biden they want to meet with him to discuss the plan, which they will outline in detail on Monday.

“As you proclaimed in your Inaugural Address, overcoming the challenges facing our nation ‘requires the most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity.’ Heeding that important call, we welcome the opportunity to work with you in a bipartisan manner to combat the COVID-19 virus and provide continued support to families struggling during the pandemic,” wrote Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and seven other centrists.

Mr. Biden is pushing a $1.9 trillion relief package that includes billions to expand coronavirus vaccinations and reopen schools, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $1,400 direct stimulus checks. It also would establish a $15 federal minimum wage.

Many Republicans argue that Congress just passed a mammoth stimulus bill, so future relief should be more targeted.

The debate is testing Mr. Biden’s claim that his Washington résumé equipped him to work across party lines and get things done.

The GOP offer from Ms. Collins and company would meet Mr. Biden’s demand for $160 billion to support vaccine distribution, coronavirus testing and tracing, and protective gear, while extending $4 billion for mental health programs.

The 10 Republicans signaled support for additional direct payments in their letter, but they would like to rein in the universe of people who would receive a check.

“Our proposal also includes economic relief for those Americans with the greatest need, providing more targeted assistance than in the administration’s plan,” the senators wrote.

They said schools would get resources under the plan, though they didn’t provide a dollar amount, and said small businesses should see relief under the Paycheck Protection Program that lifted companies last year.

The senators pointed to $900 billion that is flowing to communities right now, signaling they’d like to see the fruits of past efforts before rushing to spend more. They also highlighted the space for bipartisanship by pointing to several relief efforts from last year.

“Each of these laws received the support of members from both political parties. With your support, we believe Congress can once again craft a relief package that will provide meaningful, effective assistance to the American people and set us on a path to recovery,” wrote the group, which included Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

It’s unclear whether the plan will be a breakthrough in talks. Fellow Republicans may balk at more spending, while Democrats who took narrow control of Congress are looking to link arms with Mr. Biden and push for big-and-bold relief.

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are laying the groundwork to forge ahead if Republicans refuse to get on board.

They are moving to pass the plan through a process known as budget reconciliation, which allows the majority to circumvent the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate.

