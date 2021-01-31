PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Owners and workers at a small bakery and cobbler shop in suburban Indianapolis hurled baked goods and other objects at a masked robber to drive him away over the weekend.

WISH-TV reported Sunday that Matthew Marshall, 25, of Plainfield, was later arrested and charged with criminal confinement and robbery.

Marshall is accused of entering the Two Chicks Whisky Business early Saturday afternoon, locking the door and grabbing his hip as if to signal he was armed, according a Plainfield Police Department statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Marshall had a lawyer or when he might appear in court.

The items thrown at him prompted him to flee, and he only got out with money from a tip jar, the police statement said. One witness took a photograph of the fleeing suspect, which later helped police identify him.

The business posted a message on Facebook, describing the robbery as “absolutely terrifying.” It said everyone at the store is fine physically but are “emotionally … a wreck.”

It also thanked workers, customers, police and passersby for lending a hand.

“We are forever grateful,” the posting said. “We might be broken but through the grace of God we will come back stronger.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.