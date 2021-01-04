KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two more victims have been added to the record 2020 homicide count in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department said Monday that a 19-year-old man who was wounded in a Dec. 28 shooting died four days later.

Officers found Abdulbasid Yassin unresponsive on the ground when they responded to a shooting call, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives were told he died of his injuries on Jan. 1. His death is being investigated as a 2020 homicide because that is when the shooting occurred.

Police are also investigating the death of 27-year-old Chayne Pearl as a 2020 homicide. She was found cut about 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and died Jan. 1.

The Kansas City Star reported that the deaths bring the city’s 2020 homicide count to 182, including seven police shootings.

The last time the city had anywhere close to as many homicides was in 2017, when it recorded 155 killings, including four fatal police shootings, according to data maintained by the newspaper.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.