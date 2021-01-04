YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - An Amber alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who authorities say may have been kidnapped from Yakima.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return, according to the State Patrol. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

She was last seen wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt.

Detectives believe she may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

Ovante had recently made threats to come take the girl and kill the family, according to the State Patrol.

Ovante is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a Black Ford F-150 with an Arizona license plate BYR6257, authorities said.

Later Monday, authorities said they were looking for second suspect named Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who’s possibly driving a black 2008 Lexus with an Arizona license plate F6A4BKA.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call police immediately, Boyle said.

