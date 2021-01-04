The intelligence community may grow in size in the near future. The CIA has unveiled a massive overhaul of its website to bolster its recruitment efforts.

“The CIA started the New Year with a new look to recruit talented Americans to join the Agency’s foreign intelligence mission,” the federal agency said in a statement released Monday. “With a completely revamped website focused on recruitment, CIA aims to attract talent by creating an engaging, unique, and streamlined experience for applicants.”

The new site features a stark and dramatic landing page with a simple message and a bold look.

“We are the nation’s first line of defense. We accomplish what others cannot accomplish and go where others cannot go,” the site advises, providing a clear online path for those who aspire to work in the clandestine field.

“Find your calling,” the site says, providing information on 100 career paths in house.

“We’ve come a long way since I applied by simply mailing a letter marked ‘CIA, Washington, D.C.,’” said CIA Director Gina Haspel in a statement.

“I’m proud to share our new website and hope it piques the interest of talented Americans, giving them a sense of the dynamic environment that awaits them here,” she said.

The site still includes the means to “report information” as well as features on its history. mission and other features. In addition, the has already established itself on social media with well-tended accounts on Twitter, Instagram and other popular sites.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.