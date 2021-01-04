D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday the National Guard will be deployed to assist local law enforcement during pro-Trump rallies this week.

“We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city,” Miss Bowser said during a press conference.

Starting Tuesday, Guard members will be helping the Metropolitan Police Department “through the lifecycle of this event,” said acting police Chief Robert Contee III.

“They will be deployed to assist us with crowd management, as well as traffic control in our nation’s capital,” Chief Contee said. “That will allow for the police officers to focus on anyone whose intent on instigating, agitating or participating in violence in our city.”

Police have received information about “some individuals intent on bringing firearms,” and Chief Contee said those who violate the District’s law prohibiting firearms in public will be arrested. He also said the agency has been putting up signs about the gun law throughout the downtown area.

Local officials are hosting a “Multi-stakeholder Emergency Preparedness & Situational Awareness Call” at 1 p.m. Monday with small business organizations that may be affected by the demonstrations.

Supporters of the president are planning to rally Wednesday when Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College’s results of the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Trump has claimed that widespread voter fraud tossed the victory to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.