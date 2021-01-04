President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday night for Georgia’s two Republican senators, and immediately declared he won the state that was certified as a victory for President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“There’s no way we lost Georgia,” Mr. Trump said as he took the stage in Dalton, Georgia. “That was a rigged election, and we’re still fighting it, and you’ll see what’s going to happen. I had two elections, and I won both of them, it’s amazing.”

He said he’s not finished contesting the election, pointing to a vote in Congress on Wednesday to count the presidential electoral votes. Several Republicans in the House and Senate plan to object to Mr. Biden’s votes, including Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“I’m complaining about eight different states, and I think we’re going to win them all,” Mr. Trump said. “When you win in a landslide and the steal it and it’s rigged, it’s not acceptable.”

Republican Senate candidate David Perdue, who is under quarantine for possible COVID exposure, addressed the crowd by video. He said Democrats want to implement a “socialist agenda” including the elimination of private health insurance.

“Simply put, we win Georgia, and we save America,” Mr. Perdue said.

The president also quickly put the spotlight on Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over the vote-counting in Congress as president of the Senate. Mr. Trump and his allies have been calling for Mr. Pence to take a decisive role in the vote counting.

“If he doesn’t come through, I won’t like it,” Mr. Trump said. “I hope [Vice President Mike] Pence comes through for us, he’s a great guy. He’s going to have a lot to say about it. One thing you know with him — you’re going to get straight shots.”

Traditionally, the vice president’s role in the process is simply to open envelopes containing the electoral votes of each state and hand them over to a staffer for counting.

Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue are in runoff elections on Tuesday against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The two races will determine which party controls the Senate this year.

Mr. Trump said the Democrats want to turn the U.S. “into Venezuela, with no jobs, no prosperity, no rights, no freedom, no future.”

“They’ll massively raise your taxes on the middle class to pay for socialism,” Mr. Trump said.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.