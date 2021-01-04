Donald Trump Jr. weighed in Monday on House Democrats’ “amen and a-woman” prayer, calling it “insane.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Missouri Democrat, delivered Sunday the opening prayer of the 117th Congress, ending it with the traditional “amen” and then tacking on “a-woman,” drawing rebukes from stunned Republicans and others.

“Amen means ‘So Be It’ in Latin,” tweeted the president’s eldest son. “It isn’t a gendered word but that didn’t stop them from being insane. Is this what you voted for?”

Mr. Cleaver was apparently attempting to be inclusive with the made-up word, even though the newly proposed House rules call for an end to gender-specific pronouns like “he” and “she” and terms like “father” and “mother.”

House Republicans blasted the decision to conclude the prayer with “a-woman” as “unbelievable” and “virtue signaling.”

According to Catholic.com, “Amen is a word that came to English from Latin, which got it from Greek, which got it from Aramaic, which got it from Hebrew (technically, Aramaic may have had it anyway, before it became the standard language of the Jewish people a few centuries before the time of Christ).”

The Washington Times has reached out to Mr. Cleaver’s office for comment.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania Republican, tweeted that “amen” is “not a gendered word,” adding, “Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable.”

