D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that elderly residents may begin to receive a coronavirus vaccine as early as next week.

Health care workers are the first priority group in the city to be inoculated, and residents aged 65 or older may be up next during the week of Jan. 11, the mayor said during a press conference.

Select essential workers including employees in public safety, grocery and educational settings, are slated to receive vaccines the week of Jan. 25. The following week, residents with chronic medical conditions and other essential workers are expected to get vaccinated.

The target dates are subject to change “depending on what D.C. Health needs to get done,” Miss Bowser said.

At least 16,989 people in the District have been vaccinated so far, and officials set up an online portal for people in priority distribution groups to schedule an appointment at vaccinate.dc.gov.

The District is using the two-dose vaccines created by the drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

Health officials on Monday reported 29,904 total virus cases and 797 related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in the city of more than 705,000 residents.

