The leader of the alt-right Proud Boys has been arrested on the week of the group’s planned demonstration against certifying the presidential election results.

The New York Times reported Monday evening that Chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested earlier in the day on charges of vandalizing a black church and also found to be in possession of weapons.

He had two high-capacity firearm magazines, the Times reported, and was also charged accordingly with possession of them, as well as destruction of property.

The Metropolitan Police, who confirmed the arrest to the Times, accuse Mr. Tarrio of burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington during protests there last month.

According to a Washington Post interview at the time, Mr. Tarrio acknowledged the attack on the banner and said that if charges were filed, he would submit to arrest, plead guilty and pay the fine.

“Let me make this simple,” he said. “I did it.”

Mr. Tarrio came to Washington for a demonstration planned for Wednesday supporting President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results over alleged voter fraud and illegal changes to elections laws.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden goaded President Trump into denouncing the Proud Boys, who have ardently supported him, during a presidential debate last fall. However Mr. Trump’s wording — telling the group to “stand back and stand by” — was taken by liberals as proof he had command authority over them.

