JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A former school bus driver in southwest Missouri was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for having sexual contact with a female student.

Dennis R. Frakes, 68, was sentenced in Jasper County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty Nov. 2 in a plea agreement that included dropping another count of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Frakes was a bus driver for the Carl Junction School District when he had sexual contact with the student twice. The girl was not a rider on the bus he drove. The contact happened in Frakes’ vehicle and his home, according to a probable cause statement.

Frakes was a bus driver for the school district from January 2012 to Oct. 25, 2019, when the allegation first surfaced and he was fired, The Joplin Globe reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.