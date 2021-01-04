DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Semi-official Iranian news agencies say authorities have arrested crew members on the South Korean-flagged oil tanker that was seized as it passed through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Fars and Tasnim have identified the arrested crew on the seized South Korean-flagged oil tanker as coming from Korea, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

The new details emerged after Tehran admitted authorities had stopped the MT Hankuk Chemi over alleged “oil pollution” in the Persian Gulf and the strait.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off the port of Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation. It had been traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the UAE. The ship’s owners could not be immediately reached.

State TV-affiliated news sites also said the vessel had been carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol.

