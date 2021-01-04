BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged in a fatal crash involving an all-terrain vehicle that overturned in a creek, authorities said.

McKinley Brown, 22, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on Monday on charges of manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded Sunday to a call about a side-by-side that had rolled over in a creek, trapping two people underwater, the agency said in a statement. Brown had escaped by the time deputies arrived, but a female was still trapped, officials said.

A lengthy rescue was performed and the female was extricated and taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. Her name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of kin.

Online jail records don’t list an attorney for Brown.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.