CHESTER, Va. (AP) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Virginia that wounded one person and reportedly stemmed from a fight over a parking spot.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the Saturday shooting by a housing complex in Chester, the Chesterfield County Police Department said Sunday in a news release.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, but news outlets report it happened after a group of people started the dispute over the parking space.

Rakim Jackson was charged with several charges, including malicious wounding and discharging a firearm at an occupied building. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Jackson is being held with no bond at a county jail.

