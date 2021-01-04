GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that wounded a Maryland man while he was sitting inside a car at a parking lot.

Officers found the victim Sunday at the scene of the shooting by a housing complex in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said in a statement. The victim was then taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Gardiner told the Capital Gazette police believe the shooting was targeted. They are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

