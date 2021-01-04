Vice President Mike Pence rallied evangelical Christian voters Monday during a campaign stop in Georgia, calling on voters of faith to play their part this week in defending the Republican majority in the Senate.

Mr. Pence said Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have been “stalwart” supporters of President Trump and urged voters to send them back to Washington, D.C.

“I am here for one reason and one reason only and that is that Georgia and American need David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back in the Republican majority in the United States Senate,” Mr. Pence said at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia. “In one more day, we need Georgia to defend the majority.”

“In one more day, we need people of faith to stand with two leaders who will support life, liberty and the freedom of every American,” he said. “In one more day, we need to win Georgia and save America.”

Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler are locked in competitive races against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Mr. Trump and President-elect Joseph R. Biden are slated to headline events later in the day — underscoring how the hard-fought contests have turned Georgia into the center of the political universe in the U.S.

Mr. Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in a presidential election since 1992.

Democrats must win both seats to give Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Democrats, though, are feeling good about their chances — particularly after the audio of a leaked telephone surfaced in which Mr. Trump pressed the Republican Georgia secretary of state to “find” him enough votes to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The audio added to the chaotic nature of the contests and has pulled attention away from the GOP’s warning over what it would mean if Democrats flip the Senate.

More than 3 million people have voted early, according to the nonpartisan Georgia Votes website.

The running tally shows close to 120,000 people that sat out the Nov. 3 election have voted in the runoffs, and Black voters have comprised 30% of the vote.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.