Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that his office probably won’t investigate his weekend phone call with President Trump, but an Atlanta-area district attorney might probe the call.

Because he was personally on the call with the president, there may be a “conflict of interest” that would prevent his office from investigating, Mr. Raffensperger said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

But he also said, “I understand that the Fulton County district attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hasn’t said publicly whether she might investigate the call.

During the Saturday phone call, Mr. Trump pressed Mr. Raffensperger to “find” enough votes in Georgia’s election results to overturn President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory in the state. Mr. Raffensperger‘s office taped the call and leaked the recording Sunday.

The president also warned Mr. Raffensperger and his general counsel on the call that they could be complicit in upholding an illegal election. He said it posed criminal “risk” for both of them.

The White House reportedly called Mr. Raffensperger 18 times last weekend before getting through to him.

The president will hold an election rally in Georgia on Monday night for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who face runoff elections Tuesday against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

