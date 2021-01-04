A California woman on Monday pleaded guilty to threatening to bomb a Catholic school in D.C. and kill its nuns because she opposed its decision to publish same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine.

Sonia Tabizada of San Jacinto, California, admitted to one count of intentionally obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs. She will be sentenced on March 23 and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Tabizada was charged last year with making a bomb threat against Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, the oldest Catholic school for girls in the country.

Prosecutors said that two days after the school announced it would publish news of former students’ same-sex unions, Tabizada threatened she threatened a nun and a school leader.

The first message prosecutors say Tabizada left claimed “sinners” have to “be separate,” the school should remove gay people from the magazine and she would burn and bomb the church.

She called back a minute later, according to court documents.

“I’m gonna f–ing blow up the school and call it a mission from God,” she allegedly said.

Tabaizada, who is not a graduate of the school, pleaded guilty in a Washington federal court.

“The defendant made violent threats against high school students, religious leaders, and school officials based solely on her disagreement with a private school’s application of religious doctrine,” said Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

