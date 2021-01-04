T-Mobile has acknowledged a major hack involving customers’ cellphone data.

An untold number of customers had their phone call-related information taken by the hackers, who do not appear connected to the ongoing SolarWinds cyberintrusions of major corporate networks and the federal government.

In a statement to customers on its website, T-Mobile said that hackers took phone call-related information and did not gain access to financial data, Social Security numbers, or physical addresses. The hackers appear to have instead opted for information revealing who customers called, when they did so, how long they talked, and related information.

“Customer proprietary network information (CPNI) as defined by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules was accessed,” reads T-Mobile’s statement. “The CPNI accessed may have included phone number, number of lines subscribed to on your account and, in some cases, call-related information collected as part of the normal operation of your wireless service.”

T-Mobile’s statement said its cybersecurity team discovered the breach, began investigating what happened and contacted law enforcement. T-Mobile said Monday that it identified the hack in early December and shut down the incident.

The company said it began last week notifying victimized customers, which it estimated numbered as “less than 0.2%” of its customers.

The company did not provide details about who’s responsible for the hack.

The hackers are believed to have first breached T-Mobile in December and the company subsequently began notifying victimized customers, according to reports.

The latest hack affecting T-Mobile was not the only data breach the company experienced in 2020. Last year, the company suffered a data breach affecting employees and customers where some government identification numbers, financial information, and Social Security numbers were exposed, according to ZDNet.

There is no indication that the breach at T-Mobile is connected to the SolarWinds cyberintrusion of federal and corporate networks. SolarWinds is a Texas-based software company whose product was exploited by hackers to gain access to the networks of its customers, which include many government agencies and large corporations. Details about the SolarWinds hack became public in December but its origins could date back several years.

Information about what the hackers took and the full picture of who was breached remain unknown, but many federal agencies are believed to have been affected including the Treasury Department, Commerce Department, State Department, Department of Homeland Security, National Institutes of Health, and parts of the Pentagon.

While cybersecurity experts have pointed to Russia as the likely culprit of the SolarWinds breach, President Trump has suggested China may have been involved. President-elect Joseph R. Biden said late last month that he thought the federal government needed to make an official attribution of who was responsible for the hack and that international rules are necessary for cybersecurity.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.