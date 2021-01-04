It’s not just Mark Twain that has had exaggerated death reports.

Former ‘Bond girl’ and TV star Tanya Roberts is not dead, TMZ reported Monday, a day after reporting that she had.

Ms. Roberts‘ representative, Mike Pingel, told the celebrity-news site Monday that Sunday’s report, which was sourced to the same representative, was inaccurate.

TMZ had reported Sunday that Ms. Roberts, whose TV credits ranged from “Charlie’s Angels” in the early 1980s to “That 70s Show” at the turn of the millennium, had died after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve and being placed on a ventilator.

According to Monday’s TMZ report, not only did Ms. Roberts‘ publicist tell the site that she had died, but he even provided it with a quote from her husband about Ms. Roberts‘ last moments.

“As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes,” husband Lance said.

According to Mr. Pingel, the hospital called the husband just after 10 a.m. PST Monday to say Ms. Roberts was still alive, contrary to what Lance thought.

Before becoming a star again to millennials as dim-witted fantasy sex-bomb Midge in “That 70s Show,” Ms. Roberts made her name in the 1980s in the last season as one of the female detectives in “Charlie’s Angels” and as Roger Moore’s paramour-sidekick in “A View to Kill.”

