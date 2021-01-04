Trump supporters chanted at Vice President Mike Pence to “Stop the Steal!” on Monday during a campaign stop in Georgia.

As Mr. Pence campaigned for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at a church in Milner, many in the crowd began chanting about the vice president’s upcoming role as president of the Senate. He’ll preside over a joint session on Wednesday as Congress votes to count the electoral votes for President-elect Joseph R. Biden and President Trump.

“Stop the steal! Stop the steal! Stop the steal!” they chanted repeatedly.

When Mr. Pence declared that he “needs” Republicans to vote in Georgia’s Senate races on Tuesday, a person in the audience called out to him, “We need you to do the right thing January 6!”

Many in the crowd applauded.

Mr. Pence eventually addressed the upcoming vote in Congress.

“I know we all have got our doubts about the last election,” the vice president told the crowd. “I want to assure you that I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities. I promise you, come this Wednesday, we will have our day in Congress.”

But he said Tuesday “is Georgia’s day.”

