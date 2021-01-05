Air-traffic controllers in New York heard a threat to do a Sept. 11 reprise on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

According to audio posted Tuesday by the network, a calm voice made the threat “we are flying a plane into the Capitol Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged.”

The “avenged” reference is to Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed a year ago Monday in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Trump.

CBS reported that national-security officials do “not believe the warning of an attack is credible, it is being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies.”

Defense Department officials were briefed Tuesday about the digitized voice recording.

On Wednesday, Congress is set to certify the presidential election results, and U.S. officials believe the threat, however credible, is tied to that.

